NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

Data centresAlternativesContinental EuropeCorporateInvestmentSpain

New York AI cloud provider Iren buys Spanish data centre developer

11 May 2026 | 07:42 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Acquisition of Nostrum Group adds 490MW of capacity to Iren's power portfolio

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

EMEA investment activity resilient to geopolitical uncertainty

30 Apr 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, City

Merlin raises €768m from share issue

27 Mar 2026
Read

Starwood-backed Echelon explores potential €4.5bn sale

23 Mar 2026
Read
City, Grass, Nature

Apto to invest up to €2bn in Madrid data centre

16 Mar 2026
Read