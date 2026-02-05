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FundraisingAlternativesHealthcareInvestmentUK & Ireland

Newcore achieves second close for core-plus fund

5 Feb 2026 | 13:10 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Commitments now total more than £100m

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