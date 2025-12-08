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LogisticsDevelopmentEast MidlandsPlanningUK & Ireland

Newlands gets green light for 2.15m sq ft Northamptonshire hub

8 Dec 2025 | 14:51 | London | by Harry Young

Site will be capable of accommodating warehouses over 1m sq ft

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