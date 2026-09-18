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LogisticsScotlandUK & Ireland

Newlands secures one of Scotland's largest-ever logistics funding deals

18 Sep 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Chris Borland

US investor commits more than £70m for 350,000 sq ft development

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