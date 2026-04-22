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LogisticsEast MidlandsLondonSouth EastUK & IrelandDevelopmentInvestmentPlanning

Newlands targets mid-box market with £214m site deals

22 Apr 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Harry Young

Developer acquires four brownfield sites in new strategic focus

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