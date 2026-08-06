NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

CorporateContinental EuropeGermanyOffice

Newmark acquires PTXRE subsidiary

6 Aug 2026 | 07:40 | London | by Michael Minarzik, Julie Cruz

Deal is broker's second acquisition of a German valuation business in a few weeks

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Newmark takes over German valuation and tech firm

2 Jul 2026
Read
Blazer, Clothing, Coat

Former PTXRE executives set up new debt advisory firm

8 Jul 2026
Read

German adviser PTXRE files for insolvency

18 Mar 2026
Read
Sign, Symbol, Advertisement

Knight Frank breaks off talks to take over German broker

1 Jun 2026
Read