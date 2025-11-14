Green Street News - Homepage
PeopleContinental EuropeCorporateGermanyOffice

Newmark adds eight to Berlin team

14 Nov 2025 | 07:34 | London | by Michael Minarzik

The office is led by Hendrik Kadelbach and Nathalie Wegner

