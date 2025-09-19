Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

PeopleCorporateHotels & LeisureUK & Ireland

Newmark adds partner to leisure team

19 Sep 2025 | 16:30 | London | by May Agaran

Richard Baldwin joins from Avison Young

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Adult, Male, Man

The rise and rise of James Murray

18 Sep 2025
Read

ActivumSG hires director as part of €1.2bn accommodation focus

18 Sep 2025
Read
Electronics, Mobile Phone, Phone

TPG Real Estate head honcho to retire

18 Sep 2025
Read
Semih Bayar Eren

Greycoat appoints former Ivanhoé Cambridge executive

17 Sep 2025
Read