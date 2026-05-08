NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

PeopleCorporateOfficeScotlandUK & Ireland

Newmark appoints partner to lead Scottish national offices team

8 May 2026 | 07:48 | London | by May Agaran

Paul Broad joins from Avison Young

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Office Building

PKF Littlejohn hires real estate consultant

6 Aug 2026
Read
City, Urban, Road

50 is the new 40 - where do regional office rents go next?

31 Jul 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Cityscape

Occupier fires up 200,000 sq ft Glasgow office search

30 Jul 2026
Read
Clothing, Coat, Blazer

Dear Andy... Real Estate:UK writes to the new prime minister

20 Jul 2026
Read