NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

PeopleContinental EuropeCorporateItaly

Newmark opens Milan office with senior hires

20 Feb 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Edith Fishta

Country is next step in firm's rolling European expansion

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

Newmark poaches senior duo for residential valuation team

12 Feb 2026
Read

Former Savills leasing team joins Newmark Frankfurt

9 Feb 2026
Read
Face, Head, Person

Newmark appoints new head of valuation and advisory in France

5 Feb 2026
Read
Clothing, Formal Wear, Suit

Newmark sets up German healthcare consultancy

2 Feb 2026
Read