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PeopleCorporateResidentialUK & Ireland

Newmark bolsters resi team with two Knight Frank partners

26 May 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Alexander Peace

Knight Frank also makes two new partner-level hires to help strengthen its own residential offer

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