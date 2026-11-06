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PeopleScotlandUK & IrelandCorporate

Newmark expands Glasgow office with five senior hires

6 Nov 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten

New additions join from BNP Paribas RE, Avison Young and Cushman

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