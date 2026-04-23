NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

PeopleUK & IrelandRetailCorporate

Newmark expands retail team with director hire

23 Apr 2026 | 14:22 | London | by May Agaran

Josh Braid moves from Knight Frank

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Greencore Homes expands senior leadership team

3 Nov 2026
Read
Blazer, Clothing, Coat

Stanhope hires Savills investment specialist

3 Nov 2026
Read

Knight Frank hires BT director as head of group strategy

3 Nov 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Cityscape

Affinius Capital hires MD to drive European capital raising

2 Nov 2026
Read