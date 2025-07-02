Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

PeopleContinental EuropeCorporateGermanyOffice

Newmark hires Berlin head of office letting

2 Jul 2025 | 15:15 | London | by Michael Minarzik

Nathalie Wegner moves from Cushman & Wakefield

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

Savills bolsters Berlin industrial agency unit

1 Jul 2025
Read
Blonde, Hair, Person

Specialist lender hires head of capital markets

27 Jun 2025
Read
Head, Person, Face

Helaba hires Berlin Hyp exec for business development role

25 Jun 2025
Read
Face, Happy, Head

InfinitSpace hires European real estate head

23 Jun 2025
Read