Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

PeopleContinental EuropeCorporateFinancingUK & Ireland

Newmark hires four big-hitters to finance team

6 Oct 2025 | 07:45 | London | by Charlie Schouten

Former CIO of equity investment at Savills IM among new joiners

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

Newmark makes double hire for European data centre push

1 Oct 2025
Read

Newmark adds partner to leisure team

19 Sep 2025
Read
Guillaume Barthelemy, Newmark

Newmark adds office specialist to its French team

4 Sep 2025
Read

Newmark Germany hires CBRE executive

2 Sep 2025
Read