NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

PeopleContinental EuropeCorporateGermanyOffice

Newmark hires investment broker for push into North Rhine-Westphalia

4 Mar 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Michael Minarzik, Mira Kaizl

First team member moves across from Colliers

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

Newmark confirms German resi investment board appointments

4 Mar 2026
Read
Clothing, Formal Wear, Suit

Newmark sets up German healthcare consultancy

2 Feb 2026
Read
Groupshot, Person, Adult

Newmark hires Frankfurt residential team

8 Jan 2026
Read
Groupshot, Person, Adult

Newmark adds eight to Berlin team

14 Nov 2025
Read