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PeopleAlternativesContinental EuropeCorporateData centresIndustrialItalyLogistics

Newmark hires trio in Italian logistics and data centre roles

28 Sep 2026 | 15:22 | London | by Edith Fishta, Lovelyn Tagalag

Eros Pignatti and Luca Nobile join from CBRE, while Giorgio di Manzano arrives from Agave

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