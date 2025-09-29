Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

FundraisingAlternativesContinental EuropeDevelopmentGermanyHealthcare

Neworld to launch €300m medical property fund

29 Sep 2025 | 15:15 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny

Initial focus will be on developments in Rhine-Main and Hamburg

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Office Building

Neworld takes stake in €60m Mainz medical centre

6 Feb 2025
Read
Face, Happy, Head

Neworld enters German fund business

9 May 2023
Read
Text, Menu, Business Card

TSC to deploy €200m into German medical centres

26 Sep 2025
Read
Logo, Architecture, Building

Pimco plans new core-plus fund with Allianz backing

23 Sep 2025
Read