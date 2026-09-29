NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

RetailCorporateInvestmentUK & IrelandYorkshire & North East

NewRiver and Soilbuild confirm partnership and £73.5m Leeds retail park deal

29 Sep 2026 | 07:31 | London | by May Agaran

Springs acquisition marks partnership's debut purchase

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Blazer, Clothing, Coat

Newmark's race to join the leaders of the advisory pack

25 Aug 2026
Read
Path, Person, Walking

NewRiver takes control of Sheffield shopping centre

28 Jul 2026
Read
Outdoors, Transportation, Truck

NewRiver finds Singaporean retail park partner

16 Jul 2026
Read

British Land buys £30m Telford retail park

14 Jul 2026
Read