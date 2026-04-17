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FinancingUK & IrelandRetailCorporateREIT

NewRiver locks in £240m refinancing

17 Apr 2026 | 07:27 | London | by May Agaran

£120m term loan and £120m revolving credit facility provided by Barclays, HSBC, NatWest and Santander

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