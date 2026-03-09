NewRiver offloads £26m Scottish retail park

RetailInvestmentScotlandUK & Ireland
9 Mar 2026 | 07:28 | London | by May Agaran
Cuckoo Bridge Retail Park is 100% let
UK mortgage-bond issuer’s US plans take shape
CBRE IM buys £70m Sainsbury’s distribution centre
Five questions for Fiera and Packaged Living on their new single-family fund
Newlands secures one of Scotland’s largest-ever logistics funding deals
McLaren reels in consent for Fish Island co-living scheme
The quiet carbon revolution in London’s office development
Partners Group and Aboria Capital secure 1,570-bed UK student portfolio
Harworth rejects £600m Peel offer for second time
Where’s the exit? Investors seek new ways out as pricing reality bites
Peel floats sale of Salford Quays office
Realty Income and KKR join forces for €1bn+ European net lease portfolio
CBRE makes splash with top debt hires
Lewis on property: AI is forcing us to rethink how we develop junior staff
Japanese investor lines up stake in M&G’s £1bn+ City tower
Q+A: ICG’s logistics leaders on driving Metropolitan to €3bn
Norges adds investment manager to global real estate team
Where’s the exit? Investors seek new ways out as pricing reality bites
Q+A: Sixth Street on how to stay in on a deal while others walk away
Starwood names Europe asset management head
Melford reviews recap options for £700m retail parks portfolio