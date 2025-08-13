RetailCorporateInvestmentNorthern IrelandUK & Ireland
13 Aug 2025 | 14:46 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco
Growthpoint Properties is disposing of its stake in the company
New vision moves forward for long-awaited Altair site
Institutions make retail return as recovery gathers pace
Auction investors stock up on retail assets
WP Carey adds Morrisons supermarkets to basket for £51m
Investor exodus from student HMOs grows
NewRiver REIT plans buyback from South African shareholder
Flex office provider takes space at Derwent’s City scheme
£800m City scheme next up in Landsec summer sell-off
Council fires starting gun on 2,300-home regen opportunity
GSA pauses €500m Irish student sale
HSBC agrees 210,000 sq ft Canary Wharf office move
Blackstone to hand over Dublin office assets to lender
Tenants commit to Canary Wharf in 250,000 sq ft leasing flurry
Burberry’s global headquarters on the runway for £145m
Sheds market cools as occupiers are spoilt for choice
City investment manager lured to the West End
Is BTR broke?
£100m London aparthotel gem in play
Fresh buyers lead £150m industrial deal charge