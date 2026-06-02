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CorporateRetailUK & Ireland

NewRiver reports operational improvements after reshaping portfolio

2 Jun 2026 | 08:15 | London | by May Agaran

Underlying funds from operations grew to £37.2m from full-year contribution of CapReg acquisition

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