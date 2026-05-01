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CorporateRetailUK & Ireland

NewRiver reports rising values as Capital & Regional integration completes

1 May 2026 | 07:56 | London | by Alexander Peace

Values increase 0.7% year-on-year as occupancy steady at 95%

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