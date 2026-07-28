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RetailUK & IrelandYorkshire & North EastInvestment

NewRiver takes control of Sheffield shopping centre

28 Jul 2026 | 07:42 | London | by May Agaran

REIT buys out JV partner Pimco's stake in The Moor for £38.3m

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