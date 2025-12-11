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Hotels & LeisureCorporateDevelopmentPlanningRegenerationResidentialRetailSouth EastUK & Ireland

NewRiver to deliver regeneration of West Sussex shopping centre

11 Dec 2025 | 07:54 | London | by Harry Young

Construction is due to start next summer

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