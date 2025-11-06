Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

PeopleContinental EuropeCorporateFranceRegeneration

Nexity hires former head of Redevco France

6 Nov 2025 | 14:45 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Thierry Cahierre joins as managing director for urban regeneration unit

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Cityscape

AEW expands asset management team

4 Nov 2025
Read
Najoua ElAtfani, BNP Paribas Real Estate

BNP Paribas RE names deputy director for French development division 

3 Nov 2025
Read
Face, Head, Person

URW names new chief executive

24 Oct 2025
Read
Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

AEW names French investment leadership

17 Oct 2025
Read