Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

PeopleContinental EuropeCorporateGermanyOffice

Next Generation Invest expands management board

1 Oct 2025 | 08:47 | London | by Michael Minarzik

Tanja Volksheimer joins leadership team

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Accessories, Glasses, Face

Next Group launches advisory business

7 Jul 2025
Read
Grass, Plant, Architecture

Next buys Hanover archive building

21 Feb 2025
Read
Road, Intersection, City

Next Generation Invest confirms €33.5m Munich purchase

30 Sep 2024
Read
Urban, City, Architecture

Catella sells €33.5m Munich asset

21 May 2024
Read