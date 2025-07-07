Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

CorporateContinental EuropeGermanyPeople

Next Group launches advisory business

7 Jul 2025 | 07:16 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny

The Frankfurt-based firm will be led by Oliver Bauscher

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Grass, Plant, Architecture

Next buys Hanover archive building

21 Feb 2025
Read
Road, Intersection, City

Next Generation Invest confirms €33.5m Munich purchase

30 Sep 2024
Read
Blouse, Clothing, Adult

Wüest names new partner in Germany

2 Jan 2025
Read
Blazer, Clothing, Coat

Five questions for Alexander Schätz on the launch of Pasendia

24 Oct 2024
Read