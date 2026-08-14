NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

OfficeDevelopmentPlanningPolicy & RegulationResidentialSouth EastUK & Ireland

Next phase of Lincoln MGT's Reading scheme approved

14 Aug 2026 | 07:57 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

A further 600 homes planned at Station Hill

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

£250m Glasgow Charing Cross regeneration plans approved

25 Jun 2026
Read
City, Urban, Architecture

Lincoln MGT secures £115m refinance for Reading office

23 Apr 2026
Read

Approval for £340m second phase of Citrus' Durham scheme

2 Apr 2026
Read
City, Road, Street

Insurance giant splashes out £200m for Reading build-to-rent scheme

25 Mar 2026
Read