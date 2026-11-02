NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

Hotels & LeisureContinental EuropeSpainAlternativesHealthcareResidentialSenior livingInvestment

Next Point exits Mallorca hotel in pivot to senior living

2 Nov 2026 | 07:50 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag, Julie Cruz

Group responds to structural imbalance in Spanish market

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Q+A: ADD Capital and Mubadala on cracking Italy’s living market – and why real estate alone is no longer enough

3 Sep 2026
Read

Why early-stage investment should define the next cycle for living investors

18 Aug 2026
Read

Colby River appoints senior pair to student living team

7 Aug 2026
Read
Face, Head, Person

ActivumSG on new €500m platform, going "back to the future" on German multi-family and the "wild west" of data centres

3 Jun 2026
Read