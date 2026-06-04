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LogisticsContinental EuropeDevelopmentInvestmentNordicsSweden

Next Step and Bockasjö form €180m Swedish logistics joint venture

4 Jun 2026 | 13:47 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Around 210,000 sq m of warehouses will be developed in Nyköping

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