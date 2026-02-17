NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

Life SciencesAlternativesContinental EuropeCorporateInvestmentNordicsOfficeSwedenTechnology

Next Step sells stake in €280m Swedish life sciences cluster

17 Feb 2026 | 13:55 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Vectura to become sole owner of GoCo Health Innovation City

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Plant, Tree, Vegetation

EcoDataCenter buys site for third Swedish data centre

25 Aug 2026
Read

Reef and Oxford Properties secure consent for £350m Southwark life sciences project

24 Aug 2026
Read
Landscape, Nature, Outdoors

Next Step and Bockasjö form €180m Swedish logistics joint venture

4 Jun 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, City

Next Generation takes stake in €120m Frankfurt project portfolio

18 May 2026
Read