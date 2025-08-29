Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

CorporateBeneluxContinental EuropeFinanceInvestmentRetail

Nextensa sells €90m stake in Retail Estates

29 Aug 2025 | 07:26 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Brussels-listed firm frees up capital for investments

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

City, Architecture, Building

Proximus finalises €63m sale of Brussels office towers to Nextensa 

3 Apr 2025
Read

Deka acquires Belgian office from AG Insurance

18 Dec 2024
Read
Car, Car Dealership, Transportation

Nextensa exits Belgian retail with €41m sale

16 Dec 2024
Read

Revive secures Brussels office and industrial site

1 Oct 2024
Read