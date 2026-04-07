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ResidentialBeneluxContinental EuropeHotels & LeisureOfficeRetailDevelopmentInvestment

Nextensa to invest €555m in Brussels mixed-use project

7 Apr 2026 | 07:28 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Lake Side will comprise residential, office, retail and hospitality space

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