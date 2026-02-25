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ResidentialDevelopmentInvestmentLondonRegenerationUK & Ireland

NHS confirms Lambeth Hospital site sale to L&G joint venture

25 Feb 2026 | 13:20 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Site earmarked for £350m build-to-rent neighbourhood comprising up to 700 homes

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