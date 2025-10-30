Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

PeopleContinental EuropeCorporateLogisticsNordicsOfficeResidentialSweden

Niam appoints capital formation director

30 Oct 2025 | 06:27 | London | by May Agaran

Carl Berg joins from investment firm Coeli

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Nature, Outdoors, Scenery

KSL Capital Partners appoints head of EMEA capital formation

24 Sep 2025
Read
City, Architecture, Building

Christie & Co appoints capital markets director 

17 Sep 2025
Read
Face, Happy, Head

Niam Group hires new leadership

10 Sep 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Walker & Dunlop adds director to EMEA capital markets team

3 Sep 2025
Read