NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

PeopleContinental EuropeCorporateDenmarkFundraisingLondonNordicsSwedenUK & Ireland

Niam hires capital formation director

14 Aug 2026 | 15:05 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Tim Crowley will be based in London

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Alice_Wilcox

CBRE IM selects new head of EMEA client solutions

4 Aug 2026
Read
Face, Happy, Head

AEW names European investor relations head

21 Jul 2026
Read
Face, Happy, Head

Harbert hires head of European capital formation

15 Jul 2026
Read
Formal Wear, Accessories, Tie

HighBrook taps Morgan Stanley MD to lead fundraising

2 Jun 2026
Read