Advanced Search

RetailContinental EuropeInvestmentNordicsSweden

Niam offloads €85m Malmö retail portfolio

21 May 2025 | 15:50 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Four assets totalling 48,000 sq m sold to Svenska Handelsfastigheter 

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Convention Center, Building, Architecture

Lidl to offload €250m store portfolio

20 May 2025
Read
Outdoors, Aerial View, Architecture

CBRE IM plans €150m Milan shopping centre sale

15 May 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

URW plans additional €1bn disposals  

14 May 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Atenor reduces debt by €50m after Baker Street sale

8 May 2025
Read