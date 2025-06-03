Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

RetailContinental EuropeInvestmentNordicsSweden

Niam sells two Swedish assets to Delcore

3 Jun 2025 | 14:47 | London | by Angelo Castillo

ICA-AMF joint venture snaps up retail and public properties

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Alloy Wheel, Car, Car Wheel

Niam offloads €85m Malmö retail portfolio

21 May 2025
Read
City, Architecture, Building

Niam sells Denmark’s longest office building

5 May 2025
Read
City, Urban, Architecture

Niam buys Helsinki assets from Ylva

28 Mar 2025
Read

ICA Real Estate offloads €45m Swedish retail collection

6 Nov 2024
Read