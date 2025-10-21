Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

FinancingContinental EuropeESGNordicsOfficeSweden

NIB grants €91m green loan for Swedish justice centre

21 Oct 2025 | 07:04 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Intea completed the Kristianstadt property in 2024

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Office Building

Obos inks €67m NIB loan

3 Jul 2025
Read
City, Urban, Path

Atrium Ljungberg inks €77m NIB loan

23 Jun 2025
Read

AMF Fastigheter invests €40m in Stockholm office renovation 

9 May 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Atrium Ljungberg lets Stockholm office to government agency

7 May 2024
Read