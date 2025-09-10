Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

PeopleCorporateUK & Ireland

Nick Walkley leaves Avison Young

10 Sep 2025 | 09:02 | London | by Alexander Peace

CEO Mark E Rose and COO Martin Dockrill to lead business during hunt for new UK chief

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Blazer, Clothing, Coat

Avison Young names Leeds managing director

9 Sep 2025
Read
Clothing, Coat, Adult

Former GVA CEO joins Midlands developer in relaunch

1 Sep 2025
Read
Sign, Symbol, Text

Cushman logistics partner departs to launch new agency

28 Aug 2025
Read
Sign, Symbol, Text

Avison Young adds director to North West industrial team

14 Aug 2025
Read