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CorporateContinental EuropeGermanyItalyPortugalSpainResidentialStudent Accommodation

Nido and Livensa rebrand into single European platform

14 Oct 2026 | 08:00 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

CPP-backed group targets 25,000 beds by 2031

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