Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

Student AccommodationContinental EuropeItalyResidential

Nido enters Italy with €100m Milan acquisition

26 Sep 2025 | 07:45 | London | by Edith Fishta

Union Zero student project will bring 600 beds to the city

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Office Building

Prolific duo strike €120m deal for Milan student asset

13 May 2025
Read

Australian investor poised to enter European student market with company acquisition

7 Apr 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Church

Nuveen seeks operator for €300m Italian student collection

28 Mar 2025
Read

Iroko Zen enters Italy with hotel portfolio deal

21 Mar 2025
Read