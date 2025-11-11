Green Street News - Homepage
Nido Living expands board with non-exec appointments

11 Nov 2025 | 07:48 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Henrik Kjellberg, Jean-Michel Orieux and Leslie-Ann Reed join amid European scale-up

