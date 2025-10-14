Green Street News - Homepage
Nido Living makes senior hire to manage Livensa integration 

14 Oct 2025 | 07:45 | London | by Edith Fishta, Lovelyn Tagalag

Transformation specialist appointed to newly created role 

