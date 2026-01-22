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Student AccommodationContinental EuropeInvestmentPortugalResidential

Nido plans €80m Portuguese student housing sale

22 Jan 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Edith Fishta, Amy Finch

CPP-backed manager seeks to optimise operations after record-breaking Livensa purchase

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