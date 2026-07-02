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Student AccommodationContinental EuropeDevelopmentInvestmentItalyOfficeRegenerationResidential

Nido to invest €50m+ in Florence student redevelopment

2 Jul 2026 | 11:49 | London | by Angelo Castillo

CPP Investments-backed platform acquires 10,000 sq m office building for conversion

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