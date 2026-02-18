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OpinionPolicy & RegulationResidentialUK & Ireland

No way out: lack of HRB deregistration route is bad for developers and bad for safety

18 Feb 2026 | 16:20 | London | by Mark Brooks

Building safety emphasis has been on registering higher-risk buildings – but when that identification is no longer accurate, there's no way off the list

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