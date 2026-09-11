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LondonInvestmentOfficeUK & Ireland

Nomura in talks to sell £100m West End block

11 Sep 2026 | 08:20 | London | by James Buckley

Japanese investor is running a quiet sale process for Charing Cross Road gem

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